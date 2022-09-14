×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Argentina can repeat 2015 heroics against the Boks: Puma legend Bosch

After beating New Zealand and Australia, the Pumas have the confidence to add SA list of impressive scalps

14 September 2022 - 21:23 By Grant Shub

Former Puma centre Marcelo Bosch, who played 39 Tests for Argentina from 2007 to 2015, says this year’s Rugby Championship has been on fire and that any of the four sides can still win the tournament with two rounds left is good for the game...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Pumas ‘have become one of the top sides in world rugby’: Boks’ De Klerk Rugby
  2. Boks need intensity to counter Argentina’s passion: Marx Rugby
  3. WATCH | Kolisi is all the rage in Argentina Rugby
  4. Bok coach Nienaber names unchanged starting line-up for Pumas clash Rugby

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Boks break nine-year drought in New Zealand Sport
  2. SAZI HADEBE | Instead of gawping in awe of Sundowns, other clubs should learn a ... Sport
  3. Argentina can repeat 2015 heroics against the Boks: Puma legend Bosch Sport
  4. His opponent may be a ‘journeyman’ but Lerena had better Wach out Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Boks batter England in World Cup group match Sport

Latest Videos

Cele visits slain magistrate's family after mysterious death
War of words at Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry