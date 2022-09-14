Argentina can repeat 2015 heroics against the Boks: Puma legend Bosch
After beating New Zealand and Australia, the Pumas have the confidence to add SA list of impressive scalps
14 September 2022 - 21:23 By Grant Shub
Former Puma centre Marcelo Bosch, who played 39 Tests for Argentina from 2007 to 2015, says this year’s Rugby Championship has been on fire and that any of the four sides can still win the tournament with two rounds left is good for the game...
Argentina can repeat 2015 heroics against the Boks: Puma legend Bosch
After beating New Zealand and Australia, the Pumas have the confidence to add SA list of impressive scalps
Former Puma centre Marcelo Bosch, who played 39 Tests for Argentina from 2007 to 2015, says this year’s Rugby Championship has been on fire and that any of the four sides can still win the tournament with two rounds left is good for the game...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos