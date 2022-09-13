“It’s going to be tough, seeing the way he has played through the Championship and before that for his club Leicester Tigers.
Argentina have been forced to switch the venue for Saturday’s clash in Buenos Aires from Estadio José Amalfitani, home of football club Velez Sarsfield, because of the poor condition of the pitch. The Argentine Rugby Union (UAR) said the game would be played at Avellaneda, at the home of another famous Argentinian football club, Independiente.
“After a new inspection, and having verified this morning the state of the playing field of Velez Sarsfield does not meet the necessary conditions for hosting an international match, the UAR was forced to change the venue of the Test,” the union said.
“The UAR apologises for the inconvenience caused by this last-minute change, which is totally beyond its responsibility, since there was an express commitment on the part of those who had to ensure the field was in the appropriate condition.”
Argentina traditionally use Jose Amalfitani Stadium when they host Tests in the capital but have also used other venues, including the River Plate Stadium and Ferro Carril Oeste Stadium.
Boks need intensity to counter Argentina’s passion: Marx
Image: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix
SA must lift their intensity levels when they face passionate and physical Argentina in the pivotal Rugby Championship clash in Buenos Aires on Saturday, Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx says.
A logjam at the top of the standings means the Boks will probably have to win back-to-back matches on consecutive weekends against Argentina if they want to lift the title.
After Saturday’s showdown in Argentina (9.10pm SA time), the teams meet again in the final round of the championship in Durban next Saturday (5.05pm).
“Intensity will be key. We know Argentina are passionate when they play at home and they are extremely tough,” Marx said.
“The next two weeks are huge for all four teams. We are training and preparing to get the best possible result we can.”
Marx said the Boks would strive to continue improving in all aspects of their game, including their maul.
“We got six penalties from our maul against Australia in Sydney so we are getting the reward. It is a big focus point for us. We want to get better and improve in all aspects of our game.
“Argentina have a great scrum and it will be a big challenge, but we have to focus on ourselves and we have a week to prepare as well as possible to play to the best of our ability.”
The fiery Bok hooker said he expects a tough battle against opposite number Julian Montoya.
Springboks brace for titanic scrum battle in Buenos Aires
