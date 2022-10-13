KEO UNCUT
MARK KEOHANE | Backchatting of referees must be booted into touch
On-field dissent from petulant players towards referees is becoming more and more prevalent and must be stamped out
13 October 2022 - 20:52 By Mark Keohane
I have been astounded by the support that Ireland's Johnny Sexton has received this week after his petulance and disrespect towards referee Craig Evans during Leinster’s United Rugby Championship match against the Sharks last weekend. ..
