KEO UNCUT
MARK KEOHANE | Frans Steyn has been a freak of rugby nature
As Steyn steps into the Bok flyhalf breach, supporters must enjoy these last few moments of such an icon in the green and gold
22 September 2022 - 21:17 By Mark Keohane
Frans Steyn is a player for any Springbok rugby crisis. He will flourish at No 10 against the Pumas in Durban in the Rugby Championship’s final match. ..
KEO UNCUT
MARK KEOHANE | Frans Steyn has been a freak of rugby nature
As Steyn steps into the Bok flyhalf breach, supporters must enjoy these last few moments of such an icon in the green and gold
Frans Steyn is a player for any Springbok rugby crisis. He will flourish at No 10 against the Pumas in Durban in the Rugby Championship’s final match. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos