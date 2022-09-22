Sport

KEO UNCUT

MARK KEOHANE | Frans Steyn has been a freak of rugby nature

As Steyn steps into the Bok flyhalf breach, supporters must enjoy these last few moments of such an icon in the green and gold

22 September 2022 - 21:17 By Mark Keohane

Frans Steyn is a player for any Springbok rugby crisis. He will flourish at No 10 against the Pumas in Durban in the Rugby Championship’s final match. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. MARK KEOHANE | In-form Willemse will be key to vital Bok bonus point win Sport
  2. MARK KEOHANE | Exciting young Moodie adds spice to Bok backline Sport
  3. MARK KEOHANE | What is it with the Boks against the Wallabies in Oz? Sport
  4. MARK KEOHANE | The success of the URC has left Super Rugby a distant memory Sport
  5. MARK KEOHANE | Boks must play the team not the All Black jersey Sport
  6. MARK KEOHANE | Paarl schools derby has been a prolific Bok breeding ground Sport

Most read

  1. Queiroz ‘bought ambulances in Mozambique’ after he was fired as SA coach: De Sa Sport
  2. Bafana’s Yaya, the diamond unearthed by the scout who found Ronaldo, set to ... Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Silver lining as Parkin makes SA Olympic history Sport
  4. SAZI HADEBE | Trying to understand Safa’s logic is mind-boggling at the best of ... Sport
  5. Direct, confrontational Frans Steyn will be pivotal for Boks in Durban Sport

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Weed activists want cannabis legislation fast-tracked