Qatar 2022 | If Msakni takes the lead, Tunisian dark horses could storm the castle
Dangerous Carthage Eagles’ forward line will need to fire if they are to go beyond World Cup group stage for the first time.
19 October 2022 - 21:25 By BY GRANT SHUB
African giants Tunisia, who South African football followers will be familiar with as Afcon 1996 runners-up, will be relying on star forward and captain Youssef Msakni to progress past Group D in which they will face reigning champions France, Australia and Denmark...
Qatar 2022 | If Msakni takes the lead, Tunisian dark horses could storm the castle
Dangerous Carthage Eagles’ forward line will need to fire if they are to go beyond World Cup group stage for the first time.
African giants Tunisia, who South African football followers will be familiar with as Afcon 1996 runners-up, will be relying on star forward and captain Youssef Msakni to progress past Group D in which they will face reigning champions France, Australia and Denmark...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos