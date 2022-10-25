Punt Intended
DAVID ISAACSON | Bach’s symphony of sympathy for Russian athletes is at odds with history
South African athletes, black and white, sat on the sidelines for seven Olympic Games because of politics
25 October 2022 - 20:22
Maybe it was just me, but International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach seemed to speak with great ambiguity when he addressed the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) general assembly in Seoul recently. ..
Maybe it was just me, but International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach seemed to speak with great ambiguity when he addressed the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) general assembly in Seoul recently.
