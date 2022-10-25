Put human rights first, pro-poor advocates urge Godongwana before mini-budget speech
25 October 2022 - 20:21
Pro-poor advocacy groups have called on finance minister Enoch Godongwana to put human rights first to protect vulnerable South Africans from the harsh economic climate when he tables his medium-term budget policy statement (mini-budget) in parliament on Wednesday...
