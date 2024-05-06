Blast from the past: Graeme Smith blows away Windies as Proteas continue winning streak

1960 — Durban-raised Des Horne becomes the second South African player to lift the FA Cup when his Wolverhampton Wanderers side beat Blackburn Rovers 3-0 in the final at Wembley.
2003 — The Proteas win the third and final Test against New Zealand by four wickets to take the home series 2-0. The match at the Wanderers, over on the third day, remains the latest in the season South Africa has played a Test on home soil.
2005 — Skipper Graeme Smith leads from the front in Kingston as the Proteas down the West Indies in the opening match of their five-match ODI series. Shivnarine Chanderpaul had elected to bat first, but Makhaya Ntini took four wickets, including the crucial scalps of Chris Gayle (26), Chanderpaul (49) and Dwayne Bravo (14) to dismiss the hosts for 253. Smith scored 103 from 102 balls with Boeta Dippenaar making 56 and Jacques Kallis an unbeaten 51. This was the sixth match in what would be an unbeaten run of 20 ODIs for South Africa, including two no-results and one tie. The record is 21 by Australia from 2003.
2006 — Graeme Smith scores 68 and Ashwell Prince an unbeaten 43 to steer the Proteas to a four-wicket victory over New Zealand on the third day of the third Test at the Wanderers to win the series 2-0. South Africa reached the 217 victory target in the 48th over.
Today in SA sport history: May 7
Image: SUPPLIED
