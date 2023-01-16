Sport

Djokovic says deportation drama paved way to 2022 success

The Serb believes last year’s deportation made him more determined and gave him a chance to enjoy an extended training period

16 January 2023 - 06:26 By Ian Ransom

Novak Djokovic said his controversial deportation ahead of last year’s Australian Open proved an unlikely catalyst for success in 2022, allowing him to regroup on the practice court before bouncing back with key titles...

