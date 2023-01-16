Djokovic says deportation drama paved way to 2022 success
The Serb believes last year’s deportation made him more determined and gave him a chance to enjoy an extended training period
16 January 2023 - 06:26 By Ian Ransom
Novak Djokovic said his controversial deportation ahead of last year’s Australian Open proved an unlikely catalyst for success in 2022, allowing him to regroup on the practice court before bouncing back with key titles...
Djokovic says deportation drama paved way to 2022 success
The Serb believes last year’s deportation made him more determined and gave him a chance to enjoy an extended training period
Novak Djokovic said his controversial deportation ahead of last year’s Australian Open proved an unlikely catalyst for success in 2022, allowing him to regroup on the practice court before bouncing back with key titles...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos