Saving Gallants ‘like going into lion’s den covered in wors or biltong’: Kerr
Journeyman coach looks to rebuild the players’ belief and confidence as the club fights relegation
31 January 2023 - 20:17
Dylan Kerr has compared the enormity of the job of saving Marumo Gallants to scaling Mount Everest naked, or, in more colourful terms, trying to get the better of a pack of lions, cheetahs, wild dogs and hyenas with lamb chops around his neck...
Saving Gallants ‘like going into lion’s den covered in wors or biltong’: Kerr
Journeyman coach looks to rebuild the players’ belief and confidence as the club fights relegation
Dylan Kerr has compared the enormity of the job of saving Marumo Gallants to scaling Mount Everest naked, or, in more colourful terms, trying to get the better of a pack of lions, cheetahs, wild dogs and hyenas with lamb chops around his neck...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos