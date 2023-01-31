News

Convicted carjacker’s 6 distinctions put him on the road to a better life

Matric inmates prove that where there’s a will and top-class educators, there’s a way to new beginnings

31 January 2023 - 20:16 By MFUNDO MKHIZE

A KwaZulu-Natal inmate who bagged six distinctions in matric last year says incarceration offered him a ray of hope to turn his life around...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Faction claims Sanco KZN, which elected Jacob Zuma as new head, is ‘bogus’ News
  2. No school, work or taxis: EFF sets March 20 for national shutdown to demand ... News
  3. RECORDED | D-Day for judge Koen in Zuma matter News
  4. Food Lover's takes top spot for cheapest groceries News
  5. A matter of principal: judge rejects interdict to stop appointment at rival ... News

Latest Videos

CCTV captures another tiger on the loose in Gauteng!
'I feel sad for our residents' - Mpho Phalatse after once again being ousted as ...