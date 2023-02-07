Sport

Blast from the past: Bafana make slow start to Afcon defence

Today in SA sports history: February 8

07 February 2023 - 20:57
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1975 — Mike “The Tank” Schutte, one of South Africa’s popular figures of the boxing ring, makes his second challenge for the South African heavyweight crown against Jimmy Richards in Pretoria. He lost on points over 12 rounds, but that was an improvement on the 12th-round technical knockout defeat he suffered at the hands of Richards nearly a year earlier. Schutte would make it third time lucky in his next challenge in September 1975. ..

