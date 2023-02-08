Blast from the past: Waqar waltzes through Proteas’ batting line-up
Today in SA sports history: February 9
08 February 2023 - 20:39
1924 — Clarence Walker, who became South Africa’s first Olympic boxing medallist when he took the bantamweight gold at the 1920 Antwerp Games, draws in his sixth professional outing over 10 rounds against Seaman Joe Hunt. That took his record to two wins, three losses and a draw. But he won the SA featherweight title in his next bout a month later, beating Hunt on points over 20 rounds. Walker’s career, however, never took off and he eventually retired with a record of seven wins, seven defeats and two draws. ..
Blast from the past: Waqar waltzes through Proteas’ batting line-up
Today in SA sports history: February 9
1924 — Clarence Walker, who became South Africa’s first Olympic boxing medallist when he took the bantamweight gold at the 1920 Antwerp Games, draws in his sixth professional outing over 10 rounds against Seaman Joe Hunt. That took his record to two wins, three losses and a draw. But he won the SA featherweight title in his next bout a month later, beating Hunt on points over 20 rounds. Walker’s career, however, never took off and he eventually retired with a record of seven wins, seven defeats and two draws. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos