Sport

Blast from the past: Waqar waltzes through Proteas’ batting line-up

Today in SA sports history: February 9

08 February 2023 - 20:39
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1924 — Clarence Walker, who became South Africa’s first Olympic boxing medallist when he took the bantamweight gold at the 1920 Antwerp Games, draws in his sixth professional outing over 10 rounds against Seaman Joe Hunt. That took his record to two wins, three losses and a draw. But he won the SA featherweight title in his next bout a month later, beating Hunt on points over 20 rounds. Walker’s career, however, never took off and he eventually retired with a record of seven wins, seven defeats and two draws. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Gentleman Dungi fought for every ball on the field and players’ rights off it Sport
  2. DAVID ISAACSON | Sport could teach politicians a few lessons Sport
  3. Rulani’s well-oiled Sundowns ‘a huge contender’ for Champions League: Feutmba Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Bafana make slow start to Afcon defence Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Sono goal helps Pirates sink Chiefs in Top Four final Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Bungu punches his way to record 13th title defence Sport

Most read

  1. Where are South Africa's top rugby player exports headed? Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Bungu punches his way to record 13th title defence Sport
  3. 'I tell him to walk barefoot': Sundowns coach Mokwena on keeping Mailula ... Sport
  4. Bavuma’s hard work paid off with place in the SA20 sun: SA batting coach Sport
  5. Rulani’s well-oiled Sundowns ‘a huge contender’ for Champions League: Feutmba Sport

Latest Videos

Burning car crashes into KZN petrol station
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma chased away by frustrated Eastern Cape residents