Mauling of Bulls showed a Pumas hungry for more as they defend Currie Cup title
Before the Bulls match Pumas coach Jimmy Stonehouse encouraged his players to seize the moment
15 March 2023 - 21:05
The Pumas’ dismantling of the Blue Bulls in their Currie Cup opener at Loftus Versfeld last Sunday was no fluke...
Mauling of Bulls showed a Pumas hungry for more as they defend Currie Cup title
Before the Bulls match Pumas coach Jimmy Stonehouse encouraged his players to seize the moment
The Pumas’ dismantling of the Blue Bulls in their Currie Cup opener at Loftus Versfeld last Sunday was no fluke...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos