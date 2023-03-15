Sport

Mauling of Bulls showed a Pumas hungry for more as they defend Currie Cup title

Before the Bulls match Pumas coach Jimmy Stonehouse encouraged his players to seize the moment

15 March 2023 - 21:05
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter

The Pumas’ dismantling of the Blue Bulls in their Currie Cup opener at Loftus Versfeld last Sunday was no fluke...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Chiefs assistant coach Dillon Sheppard decries state of Safa’s School of ... Sport
  2. After small, unexpected profit in 2023, CSA eyes SA20 as future money-spinner Sport
  3. The Proteas’ bowling remains their most potent weapon Sport
  4. DAVID ISAACSON | SA boxing is on the canvas and staring at a full count Sport
  5. MARK KEOHANE | Stormers rightfully show faith in Dobson’s dynamic coaching style Sport

Latest Videos

Mapping German tourist's final steps on hiking app one month after he went ...
'Fighter's show them times two what you can do!': Malema on 'national shutdown' ...