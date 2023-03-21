Sport

The rocky road that made Pirates keeper Sipho Chaine such a cool customer

Former coach Morena Ramoreboli believes he has all the right characteristics to succeed and a great attitude

21 March 2023 - 20:09 By SITHEMBISO DINDI

Being unafraid of committing mistakes, keeping positive in tough situations and learning all the characteristics of a modern-day goalkeeper has been key for Orlando Pirates No.1 shot-stopper Sipho Chaine’s at times rocky route to the top.  ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Proteas legend Dane van Niekerk has a right to her anger Sport
  2. ‘No battle any more’: Bafana coach Broos says he’s made peace with PSL clubs Sport
  3. LIAM DEL CARME | Choosing a compatible partner is critical for SA Rugby Sport
  4. The rocky road that made Pirates keeper Sipho Chaine such a cool customer Sport
  5. Blast from the past: SA’s relay juggernaut storms to gold in Melbourne Sport

Latest Videos

Cape Town 'national shutdown' protesters say police were 'brutal', camp outside ...
'Ramaphosa, voetsek!': Julius Malema leads protesters to Union Buildings for ...