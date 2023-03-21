The rocky road that made Pirates keeper Sipho Chaine such a cool customer
Former coach Morena Ramoreboli believes he has all the right characteristics to succeed and a great attitude
21 March 2023 - 20:09 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Being unafraid of committing mistakes, keeping positive in tough situations and learning all the characteristics of a modern-day goalkeeper has been key for Orlando Pirates No.1 shot-stopper Sipho Chaine’s at times rocky route to the top. ..
