Sport

Blast from the past: SA men’s 4x100m team win (fool’s) gold in Poland

Today in SA sport history: May 2

01 May 2024 - 21:31
David Isaacson Sports reporter

Today in SA sport history: May 2..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Bungu makes short work of Osuna in sixth title defence Sport
  2. Blast from the past: One-two finish for Ballington and Ekerold while snooker ... Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Ntini bags 10 as Proteas crush Kiwis Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Ntini’s 13-wicket haul blows Windies away Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Jacques Rudolph and Boeta Dippenaar punish Bangladesh ... Sport

Most read

  1. Those who know him say Stellies’ five-goal wonder Rayners close to Bafana ... Sport
  2. More SA boxers get world title eliminators Sport
  3. Bulls’ versatility holds key to future success in URC, says White Sport
  4. MARK KEOHANE | You can bet your boots Pollard is the greatest No 10 in Bok ... Sport
  5. Counting down time: new 400m star Lythe Pillay aims to go even faster Sport

Latest Videos

‘Bring back Arthur Zwane to finish the season,’ says Chiefs legend Fani Madida: ...
Two Malaysian military helicopters collide and crash in training, killing all ...