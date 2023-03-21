Forged credentials can be detrimental to a university’s reputation. Those who forge credentials and present themselves as having graduated from respected universities, undermine the educational system’s credibility and integrity.
One of the key ways fraudulent qualifications can harm universities’ reputations is by undermining trust in the degrees and certificates that institutions provide. If employers, graduate schools, or other institutions are unable to trust that individuals have legitimately achieved the degrees and qualifications they claim to have, the reputation of the colleges that issued those degrees may suffer. This might result in a lower perceived value of that university’s degrees, lower enrolment numbers and a drop in funding and status.
Negative media coverage is another way fraudulent qualifications can harm universities’ reputations. When it is found that a person received a forged qualification, it can become a significant news item, generating unwanted exposure for the university concerned. This can lead to a loss of trust in the institution among the public and future students, further damaging the university’s reputation and a drop in enrolment and funding.
Ultimately, forged credentials can have an impact on the quality of education provided by colleges. When people with forged credentials are appointed to teach or conduct research at universities, the quality of education and research given suffers. This can harm the university’s reputation as a hub of academic achievement, as well as lower the quality of graduates generated by the institution.
VICTOR J PITSOE | The impact of awarding fraudulent qualifications on the reputation of SA universities
Fraudulent qualifications erode trust in university degrees and credentials and jeopardise the quality of education and research
Image: Rod Bally
Eastern Cape’s inflated bill for useless University of Fort Hare certificate
The influence of fraudulent qualifications on a university’s reputation can be enormous and far-reaching. It can erode trust in university degrees and credentials, cause unfavourable media coverage and jeopardise the quality of education and research available. As a result, institutions must take action to prevent the spread of false qualifications and safeguard the integrity of their degrees and credentials. Fake degrees have become a big issue in South African colleges in recent years, and their influence can be detrimental to both individuals and society as a whole. There are numerous approaches to objectively examining this issue.
Individual effects:
Acquiring a fabricated qualification may provide individuals with momentary benefits such as a higher salary or a better work title, but it can have major long-term consequences. They may lack the requisite knowledge and abilities to adequately do their work, resulting in poor performance and significant legal ramifications. They may also face disciplinary punishment, legal action, or even incarceration if their dishonesty is uncovered.
The proliferation of false qualifications has a negative impact on the education system’s credibility and integrity. As a result, local and international stakeholders, such as students, parents and employers may lose confidence. Dishonesty can also reduce the value of valid degrees and certificates, giving those who cheat an unfair advantage.
Impact on society:
When people with fabricated credentials hold positions of power or influence, the implications can be catastrophic. They may make decisions that harm the lives and well-being of others without having the appropriate information or experience. Furthermore, when corporations or organisations hire people with forged credentials, they may endanger themselves and others, especially in disciplines such as medicine or engineering.
Measures can be implemented to solve the issue of fraudulent qualifications in South African universities. To begin, more strict safeguards must be put in place to prevent people from forging credentials. Background checks and verification procedures are included. Second, universities should invest in technology that can aid in the detection of false credentials, such as software that detects falsified documents. Finally, universities must take disciplinary action against people detected with forged credentials as a deterrence to others.
To summarise, fraudulent qualifications in South African institutions constitute a major threat to individuals, the education system and society. It is critical to take this situation seriously and take preventive measures. We can ensure our educational system retains its credibility and that individuals with the appropriate knowledge and expertise hold positions of power and influence by doing so.
* Pitsoe is professor of education leadership and management at the University of South Africa (Unisa)
