Keo Uncut
MARK KEOHANE | SA-All Blacks rivalry burns as hot as ever — will baby Boks and Blacks carry the torch?
Could one see future Test Springboks and All Blacks in Thursday’s match?
02 May 2024 - 21:15
On Australia’s Sunshine Coast a new era started for southern hemisphere rugby and the historic tournament opener between New Zealand and South Africa typified everything that has made the Springboks and All Blacks the greatest rivalry in the sport...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.