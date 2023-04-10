Trainer Edwards agrees with Rassie: Boks more primed now than in 2019
South Africa will be able to handle having a target on their backs
10 April 2023 - 21:00 By Grant Shub
Andy Edwards, the Springboks’ head of athletic performance, believes the men in green and gold are peaking at the right time and will be primed to defend their World Cup title in France — a feat that has only been achieved by the All Blacks in 2015...
