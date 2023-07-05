Why Boks’ Nienaber and Wallabies’ Jones are an ocean apart
Jacques Nienaber craves the shadows, while Eddie Jones delights on the game’s most illuminated stage
05 July 2023 - 21:02
As head coaches of the Springboks and the Wallabies respectively, Jacques Nienaber and Eddie Jones are the width of the Indian Ocean and Australia apart...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.