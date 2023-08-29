Sport

Rugby World Cup tarnished already as draw makes mockery of rankings

World Rugby’s integrity in question after early World Cup draw

29 August 2023 - 20:48
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter

At first glance December 14 2020 probably wouldn’t strike you as a significant date in the context of Rugby World Cup 2023...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. DAVID ISAACSON | Zizi Kodwa needs to KO clowns of Boxing SA urgently Sport
  2. Rugby World Cup tarnished already as draw makes mockery of rankings Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Viljoen lands bronze in Beijing’s Bird’s Nest Sport
  4. Unsung hero to orchestra conductor for Banyana World Cup star Biyana Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Silver-lining for Sepeng in Seville Sport

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha's bail application states Thabo Bester forced her to flee the ...
Watch the emotional speech by Checkers Championship Boerewors winner 2023