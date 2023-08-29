Sport

Punt Intended

DAVID ISAACSON | Zizi Kodwa needs to KO clowns of Boxing SA urgently

Why haven’t boxers from bouts on August 19 and 20 been paid yet and why did the board allow an unrated fighter to challenge for a SA title?

29 August 2023 - 20:47
David Isaacson Sports reporter

The Boxing South Africa (BSA) board’s tenure is scheduled to end in December, but quite frankly, they should be booted out as a matter of urgency...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. DAVID ISAACSON | Silent brain drain weakens SA sport, even amid efforts to grow ... Sport
  2. DAVID ISAACSON | Rodriguez and rugby, who would have thought? Sport
  3. DAVID ISAACSON | Boxing SA plays the man, not the ball, in its overdue press ... Sport
  4. DAVID ISAACSON | To flourish, elite athletes need professional administrators Sport
  5. DAVID ISAACSON | What if the Commonwealth Games were abandoned? Sport

Latest

  1. DAVID ISAACSON | Zizi Kodwa needs to KO clowns of Boxing SA urgently Sport
  2. Rugby World Cup tarnished already as draw makes mockery of rankings Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Viljoen lands bronze in Beijing’s Bird’s Nest Sport
  4. Unsung hero to orchestra conductor for Banyana World Cup star Biyana Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Silver-lining for Sepeng in Seville Sport

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha's bail application states Thabo Bester forced her to flee the ...
Watch the emotional speech by Checkers Championship Boerewors winner 2023