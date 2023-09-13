Sport

Bafana scorecard: who raised their hands and who spurned a chance to do so

With 2026 World Cup qualifiers and Africa Cup of Nations finals looming, we look at those who may and may not be in the running

13 September 2023 - 22:38
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter

In many ways, Bafana Bafana’s friendlies against Namibia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) were an audition for players. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Broos brings out Bafana big guns as he aims for win against DRC Soccer
  2. Broos makes plea to South Africans after DRC fans outnumber Bafana’s Soccer
  3. Sports style guide to ensure you score big on and off the pitch Lifestyle

Latest

  1. Bafana scorecard: who raised their hands and who spurned a chance to do so Sport
  2. SAZI HADEBE | Safa must broaden its horizons when looking for Bafana opponents Sport
  3. The Pieter-Steph du Toit machine purrs again Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Poker-faced Sugar Boy wins title fight one-handed Sport
  5. Enlightened Bavuma has clarity about Proteas captaincy Sport

Latest Videos

Julius Malema blames magistrate for 'always arriving late' at firearm court case
The state of hijacked and abandoned buildings in Randburg