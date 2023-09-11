Broos brings out Bafana big guns as he aims for win against DRC

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is set to field his strongest team as he targets a win against Democratic Republic of Congo in his team's second friendly match of the month at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday (5pm).

Bafana will wrap up the September Fifa international date by hosting the central African powerhouse after kicked it off with a drab goalless draw against Namibia at the same venue on Saturday.

Broos was not disappointed with the outcome against Namibia as he had said the focus was on the performance rather than the result, and introducing new players to the team.

He will field front-line stars such Percy Tau, Mihlali Mayambela, skipper Ronwen Williams and Mothobi Mvala against DRC.

“Before the game [against Namibia] we said performance was going to be the most important thing - more important than the result,” Broos said in a press conference at Orlando Stadium on Monday.