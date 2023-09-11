Broos brings out Bafana big guns as he aims for win against DRC
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is set to field his strongest team as he targets a win against Democratic Republic of Congo in his team's second friendly match of the month at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday (5pm).
Bafana will wrap up the September Fifa international date by hosting the central African powerhouse after kicked it off with a drab goalless draw against Namibia at the same venue on Saturday.
Broos was not disappointed with the outcome against Namibia as he had said the focus was on the performance rather than the result, and introducing new players to the team.
He will field front-line stars such Percy Tau, Mihlali Mayambela, skipper Ronwen Williams and Mothobi Mvala against DRC.
“Before the game [against Namibia] we said performance was going to be the most important thing - more important than the result,” Broos said in a press conference at Orlando Stadium on Monday.
“We could have won the game, we had chances to but on the other side I think you also have to look at the team that played.
“There were many new players and players who haven’t played so much in the last games. That means the players didn’t know each other and they needed to adapt. That's one of the reasons why the level of our game was not so high.
“We could have done better but again that was not the most important thing for me. The most important thing was to play the players and see them at this level.”
Broos's squad had already been hit by seven injuries, and given he played his weaker team against Namibia, perhaps the indifferent showing was not entirely a surprise.
With some of his more established players back, the coach expects a better game against DRC who, like Bafana, have qualified for the African Cup of Nations in January. 4
“Tomorrow it’s a new opponent, different opponent, another style and also, DRC have qualified for the Afcon against Sudan,” Broos said.
“It’s a better team than Namibia, more quality and they play differently compared to Namibia. I think it will be a nicer game to watch than on Saturday; not only from our side, but from two teams that will be playing for a win.
“The result will be important. So, we will change the mindset a bit now. I can’t tell you that the result is more important. For the game against Congo, it’s the result that is important, we have to win that game.
“It will not be the same team. We are following the plans we had for the camp and everyone will get his game time.”
The two matches are part of Bafana's preparations for 2026 World Cup qualifiers starting in November and the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast next year, was disappointed at the turnout