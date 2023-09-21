Sport

KEO UNCUT

MARK KEOHANE | Boks blessed with hooker of Mbonambi's stature to step into the breach

Experienced Bongi Mbonambi will take on even more responsibility and game time after Malcolm Marx’s injury

21 September 2023 - 21:48 By Mark Keohane

Bongi Mbonambi plays his 64th Test against Ireland in Paris on Saturday night, and the Springboks will need at least 64 minutes of playing time from him...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. MARK KEOHANE | Injury gives Mbonambi the chance to make his Marx Sport
  2. MARK KEOHANE | SA should be hosting the World Cup, but Boks will still bring ... Sport
  3. MARK KEOHANE | Boks have produced two magnificent packs for the price of one Sport
  4. MARK KEOHANE | No such thing as a meaningless Boks-All Blacks Test Sport
  5. MARK KEOHANE | Nothing less than a record-breaking performance against Wales ... Sport

Latest

  1. Mokwena enjoying lightness of being, Ntseki weighed down ahead of MTN8 showdown Sport
  2. LIAM DEL CARME | Boks’ high risk, high reward bench split not everyone’s cup of ... Sport
  3. MARK KEOHANE | Boks blessed with hooker of Mbonambi's stature to step into the ... Sport
  4. Sexton’s kicking may prove decisive against Boks: ex-Ireland prop Wallace Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Thobela pounds his way to first world title Sport

Latest Videos

Video shows submarine bobbing in ocean due to strong winds
"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...