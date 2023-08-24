KEO UNCUT
MARK KEOHANE | No such thing as a meaningless Boks-All Blacks Test
I'm going to stick to my guns and predict a Boks win on Friday at Twickenham
24 August 2023 - 21:19
Our Bok pack is better than theirs. The All Blacks backline is better than ours. Our bench is better than New Zealand’s. That is why the Springboks will win at Twickenham on Friday night...
