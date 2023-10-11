Sport

Credit to Riveiro for another cup win, but can he light a league race fire under Pirates?

Coach Jose Riveiro needs to instil the belief that Bucs can win everything and have no room for failure

11 October 2023 - 21:54
Lebogang Mokoena Community Manager

The big question ahead of Saturday’s MTN8 final was: can Orlando Pirates beat Mamelodi Sundowns? ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Ronald Malindi’s death from shooting a wake-up call on how champs should be ... Sport
  2. ‘Tier 2’ teams made strong case at World Cup for better seat at table Sport
  3. Credit to Riveiro for another cup win, but can he light a league race fire ... Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Proteas put finishing touches to 5-0 series whitewash of ... Sport
  5. A cricketer who gets BLM, Rassie’s outlook a vital cog in Proteas’ blueprint Sport

Latest Videos

'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...
Israel-Hamas war: 260 bodies recovered from outdoor festival