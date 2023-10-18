Sport

CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI

SAZI HADEBE | Proteas and Bafana could do with the Boks’ mentality

Our soccer and cricket players are picked from the same pool of people but produce different results

18 October 2023 - 22:23
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter

Something urgently needs to be done to fix the mentality of some of our sportsmen, especially those who represent us in the senior national soccer and cricket teams. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. SAZI HADEBE | Time is running out for Spurs to beef up their squad Sport
  2. SAZI HADEBE | Safa must broaden its horizons when looking for Bafana opponents Sport
  3. SAZI HADEBE | For once a Bafana coach has the luxury of preparation matches Sport

Latest

  1. Blast from the past: Kirsten century crushes Australians in Indore Sport
  2. Semifinalists’ stats: Boks top dominant tackles, England’s numbers instil less ... Sport
  3. Proteas have plenty to ponder ahead of big clash with champions England Sport
  4. SAZI HADEBE | Proteas and Bafana could do with the Boks’ mentality Sport
  5. LIAM DEL CARME | BOK VOYAGE: Whistle-stop tour continues in France Sport

Latest Videos

Massive failures led to the fire which burnt National Assembly in 2022
Deadly hospital airstrike threatens to escalate Israel-Hamas conflict