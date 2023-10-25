Sport

CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI

SAZI HADEBE | Do Pirates want to win the league? It doesn’t look like it

Orlando Pirates’ coach Jose Riveiro seems happy to pick up the odd cup here and there

25 October 2023 - 21:59
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter

If there’s anything going nowhere fast it’s Orlando Pirates. That’s the conclusion one can make when we compare Jose Riveiro’s to six-time successive league winners Mamelodi Sundowns. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. SAZI HADEBE | MTN final a chance for Maswanganyi to showcase his undoubted ... Sport
  2. SAZI HADEBE | Time is running out for Spurs to beef up their squad Sport
  3. SAZI HADEBE | Safa must broaden its horizons when looking for Bafana opponents Sport

Latest

  1. Blast from the past: Boks march into World Cup final after nervy win over Wales Sport
  2. MARK KEOHANE | There will be no love lost in the City of Love on Saturday Sport
  3. Bok-supporting Pakistan coaching staff have major mission against Proteas Sport
  4. LIAM DEL CARME | To become truly global, rugby must broaden its base Sport
  5. Boxing SA irregular spending last year was R1.15m; now exceeds R12m: AG Sport

Latest Videos

'Elizabedi' & RG Snyman randomly run into singing Springbok fans in Paris
Death toll expected to rise in Maine shooting as police hunt for 'person of ...