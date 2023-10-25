Lifestyle

Wine

Are you storing your wine properly? Don’t make these amateur mistakes

With WineX upon us, there’s all the more opportunity to sample — and collect — some of SA’s best bottles. Just make sure you’re doing it right

25 October 2023 - 21:54
Sanet Oberholzer Lifestyle writer

One of Joburg’s most anticipated events on the annual wine calendar kicked off on Wednesday. Taking place over three nights, Standard Bank WineX will bring together more than 150 exhibitors to showcase wine, Port and brandy. On offer will be more than 800 mostly local wines and Cap Classiques, plus a selection of international wine and Champagne...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Sdumo Mtshali adds a new string to his belt on ‘My Brother’s Keeper’ Lifestyle
  2. Are you storing your wine properly? Don’t make these amateur mistakes Lifestyle
  3. REVIEW | Why the VW T-Cross is ageing gracefully Motoring
  4. REVIEW | BMW XM is large and lusty, but does it deserve the M badge? Motoring
  5. RECIPE | Finger-lickin' ribs for this weekend's Rugby World Cup semifinal Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'Elizabedi' & RG Snyman randomly run into singing Springbok fans in Paris
Death toll expected to rise in Maine shooting as police hunt for 'person of ...