Sport

Why Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has a score to settle with Wydad

Fresh in Mokwena’s mind will be the heartbreaking incident earlier in the year during the semifinals of the Champions League

08 November 2023 - 21:54
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter

Wydad Casablanca once broke Rulani Mokwena’s heart and it is about to get personal. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. SA hockey women aim to fire in Paris Sport
  2. Why Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has a score to settle with Wydad Sport
  3. Former Proteas assistant coach Birrell backs Jansen to bounce back after poor ... Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Holyfield stuns Tyson in Las Vegas Sport
  5. DAVID ISAACSON | All national sporting codes should be made Springboks Sport

Latest Videos

'They held a gun to my head' Transport minister details how she was robbed on ...
5K in instruments stolen from South African band visiting Detroit, show ...