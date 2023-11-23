James Venter is winning respect at the Sharks filling Siya Kolisi’s huge boots
The World Cup-winning captain makes his way to Racing 92 in France
23 November 2023 - 21:52
Without a doubt, losing a player of Siya Kolisi’s calibre was a huge loss for the Sharks, but where there are exits there are opportunities, especially for some of the franchise's loose forwards who have been in the Springbok captain's shadow. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.