James Venter is winning respect at the Sharks filling Siya Kolisi’s huge boots

The World Cup-winning captain makes his way to Racing 92 in France

23 November 2023 - 21:52
Sithembiso Dindi Sports Reporter

Without a doubt, losing a player of Siya Kolisi’s calibre was a huge loss for the Sharks, but where there are exits there are opportunities, especially for some of the franchise's loose forwards who have been in the Springbok captain's shadow.   ..

