Sport

New era starts for Proteas, but Wolvaardt’s input delayed

Foundation will be created in series with anticipated focus on more aggressive batting approach

28 November 2023 - 21:33
Stuart Hess Sports reporter

The Proteas women will begin the Laura Wolvaardt era in her absence when they face Bangladesh in Benoni on Sunday.  ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: England savage limping Springboks at Twickenham Sport
  2. After De Kock exit, Reeza Hendricks will get prolonged Proteas run Sport
  3. MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE | Chiefs’ leadership share collective blame for mess they’re ... Sport
  4. I have zero tolerance for gender-based violence: Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Bafana overpower Egyptians in Mmabatho Sport

Latest Videos

Alejandro Garnacho has the potential to do some amazing things – Erik ten Hag
EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...