Sport

World Cup semifinal ensured Proteas remained relevant on the world stage

‘To maintain the revenue, negotiate broadcast deals and bilateral series, you need to be one of the best teams in the world’

07 December 2023 - 21:43
Stuart Hess Sports reporter

Rather than be seen as “another World Cup failure” the Proteas’ run to the semifinal at this year’s tournament in India should be viewed as one where Temba Bavuma’s team re-established itself as an international force...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ex-SuperSport and Wits star Sibusiso Mahlangu urges ex-pros to get jobs Sport
  2. BBK UNPLUGGED | Farewell, Jermaine Craig, You’ll Never Walk Alone Sport
  3. After De Kock exit, Reeza Hendricks will get prolonged Proteas run Sport
  4. I will play at Wimbledon if my body allows me to, says Nadal Sport
  5. I have zero tolerance for gender-based violence: Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena Sport

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
SANDF denies allegations of death and torture squad