Sport

Once compared to French star N'Golo Kanté, City midfielder Thabo Nodada happy how career turned out

Four years ago, Benni McCarthy said Nodada just needed an opportunity to show what he could do in Europe

24 January 2024 - 22:03
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter

Benni McCarthy once compared Thabo Nodada to former France and Chelsea midfield combatant N'Golo Kanté.  ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: First Soweto derby produces 10-goal thriller Sport
  2. Proteas to use 'disrespect' as a source of motivation in New Zealand Sport
  3. Retired Bongi Msomi looks to lend a helping hand Sport
  4. Familiar foes for Stormers and Bulls in Champions Cup last 16 Sport
  5. Cricket SA’s bumbling has turned the Teeger affair into an embarrassing mess Sport

Latest Videos

Bafana train ahead of crucial AFCON Group E clash
'Will Bafana beat Namibia?' 'Arena Sports Show dissects Bafana's must-win Afcon ...