THE WORST OF TIMES
LIAM DEL CARME | Fans come into ‘Full Contact’ with rugby’s behind the scenes
Netflix series focuses on last year’s Six Nations and will appeal to a much wider audience than the traditional rugby fan
25 January 2024 - 21:27
Rugby’s drive to take the game to a wider audience is likely to gain momentum from the newly launched Netflix series, Full Contact...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.