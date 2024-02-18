Sport

Athletics

Olympic medal hunter Akani Simbine says marriage makes him run faster

‘I want to be the fastest man in the world. That’s it, it hasn’t changed,’ says Simbine

18 February 2024 - 20:31
David Isaacson Sports reporter

Newly married Akani Simbine says wedlock is helping him run faster as he targets an elusive Olympic medal in Paris later this year...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Here’s young talent Broos can look to as he refreshes Bafana for World Cup 2026 Sport
  2. MARK KEOHANE | A storm of young talent is brewing in Cape Town Sport
  3. Blast from the past: McCarthy turns on the magic with four goals against Namibia Sport
  4. Tournament ratings: how each player fared as Bafana won Afcon bronze Sport
  5. Promoter promises more world champs after 38-yr-old Chauke’s unlikely win Sport

Latest Videos

Basketball Africa League is back! #BAL4
Sundowns vs Pirates | PSL is back : Arena Sports Show Ep 5