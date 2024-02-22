Blast from the past: Lara lashes SA bowling attack in Bloem
Today in SA sport history: February 23
22 February 2024 - 20:34
1993 — Brian Lara scores his first century against South Africa, hitting an unbeaten 111 as the West Indies demolish the hosts by nine wickets in Bloemfontein. South Africa had defeated the West Indians in their two previous encounters in the Tri Series, also featuring Pakistan. The result meant that SA failed to reach the final. SA made 185/6 with Daryll Cullinan top-scoring with 45 from 66 deliveries. The West Indies won the game with 33 balls remaining...
