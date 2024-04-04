Keo Uncut
MARK KEOHANE: There's work to be done to sell rugby's big competitions to South Africans
With a rich recent history of South African players being standouts in the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup, there should be a queue for tickets
04 April 2024 - 21:19
Up north, in France and Italy, Clermont and Benetton are buzzing at the prospect of hosting two South African sides in the last 16 of the Challenge Cup, but the noise is yet to reach fever pitch in South Africa at the thought of one Challenge Cup match and two Champions Cup knockout matches in the heart of South African rugby’s landscape...
