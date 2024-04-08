‘We trained with our snow shoes on beach sand’: SA’s Gordon-Bennett first woman in extreme Ice Ultra
To understand how extreme the event is, envisage first that each stage except the 15km fifth day is a marathon length or longer
08 April 2024 - 21:32
The South African team of trail runner Tarryn Gordon-Bennett — the women’s winner in this year's 230km, five-day Ice Ultra Marathon extreme race in Swedish Lapland in the Arctic Circle — acclimatised to their snow shoes running on a beach...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.