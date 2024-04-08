‘We trained with our snow shoes on beach sand’: SA’s Gordon-Bennett first woman in extreme Ice Ultra

To understand how extreme the event is, envisage first that each stage except the 15km fifth day is a marathon length or longer

The South African team of trail runner Tarryn Gordon-Bennett — the women’s winner in this year's 230km, five-day Ice Ultra Marathon extreme race in Swedish Lapland in the Arctic Circle — acclimatised to their snow shoes running on a beach...