Schoeman, winner of triathlon bronze in 2016, seeks Olympic return after horror period
Schoeman made history at 24 when he became the first South African to win a triathlon medal with bronze at Rio 2016
10 April 2024 - 21:13
At 32, 2016 Olympic bronze medallist Henri Schoeman is aiming to help Team SA’s mixed relay triathlon team book their ticket to the 2024 Paris Games, which would help put to bed a horror three-year period in his career...
