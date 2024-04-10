Sundowns product Thabo Moloisane reveals secrets of Stellenbosch FC’s success

Stellenbosch’s young players fight for each other, are on the same wavelength, and buy into coach Barker’s solid gameplan and discipline

The committed, well-coached centreback Thabo Moloisane, grounded and rounded into a quality centreback through Mamelodi Sundowns’ development system, is exactly the kind of player Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker likes...