Sundowns product Thabo Moloisane reveals secrets of Stellenbosch FC’s success
Stellenbosch’s young players fight for each other, are on the same wavelength, and buy into coach Barker’s solid gameplan and discipline
10 April 2024 - 21:13
The committed, well-coached centreback Thabo Moloisane, grounded and rounded into a quality centreback through Mamelodi Sundowns’ development system, is exactly the kind of player Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker likes...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.