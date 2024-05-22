Blast from the past: SA goes it alone in Olympics

1907 — The International Olympic Committee begins a three-day meeting in The Hague where its representatives — from Belgium, Bohemia, France, Germany, Greece, Holland, Hungary, Italy, Sweden, Switzerland and Britain — resolve on the motion of members for the UK that South Africa be entitled to separate representation. South Africa officially competed in its first Olympics in London the next year.
1964 — The Springboks score three unanswered tries as they beat Wales 24-3 in Durban. Eighthman Doug Hopwood, prop Hannes Marais and scrumhalf Nelie Smith scored tries while flyhalf Keith Oxlee converted all three and added two penalties. Keith Bradshaw kicked a lone penalty for Wales.
1993 — Strawweight boxer Zolani Petelo wins his second professional bout by outpointing Sifundo Nyoka over four rounds in Port Elizabeth. Petelo would go on to win the IBF crown by a surprise knockout in Thailand a few years later. Nyoka, making his professional debut, retired without winning a fight, notching up four losses and two draws.
1998 — Lance Klusener hits a rapid 55 from 49 balls that helps the Proteas, on 226/9, beat England by 32 runs in the second ODI in Manchester to clinch the three-match series 2-0. Jonty Rhodes scored 41 and Allan Donald took 3/32 and Daryll Cullinan 2/30.
Today in SA sport history: May 23
Image: 123RF/David Lech
