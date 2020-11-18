World

Herd immunity for Covid-19, or is it just herd mentality in the search for a vaccine?

Some experts believe we should focus on a vaccine for the vulnerable rather than the masses

18 November 2020 - 20:27 By Ludwig Burger and Kate Kelland

Governments and officials are voicing hopes that Covid-19 vaccines could bring “herd immunity”, with some calculating that immunising just two thirds of a population could halt the pandemic disease and help protect whole communities or nations.

But the concept comes with caveats and big demands of what vaccines might be capable of preventing. Some experts say such expectations are misplaced...

