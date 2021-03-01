World

‘Diseased, adulterous terrorists: that’s who’s in our training centres’

This is how China describes detained Uighur women who have accused the country of human rights violations

01 March 2021 - 20:39 By Cate Cadell

China, under growing global pressure over its treatment of a Muslim minority in its far west, is mounting an unprecedented and aggressive campaign to push back, including explicit attacks on women who have made claims of abuse.

As allegations of human rights violations in Xinjiang mount, with a growing number of western lawmakers accusing China of genocide, Beijing is focusing on discrediting the female Uighur witnesses behind recent reports of abuse...

