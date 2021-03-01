More allegations of impropriety at Eskom after ‘irregular appointment’

A contractor is said to have tried to get an Eskom subsidiary to appoint a service provider through the back door

An Eskom contractor, Werner Mouton, whose allegedly irregular appointment at the power utility caused a high-level fallout, is at the centre of another allegation of an irregular appointment to get more work at Johannesburg’s Megawatt Park.



The attempt has left Eskom and one of its service providers, Trans-Africa Projects (TAP), contradicting each other over a claim that Mouton, a private contractor hired to help Eskom with fuel oil pricing, attempted to induce employees at Eskom Rotek Industries (ERI) to appoint TAP without going through normal tender processes...