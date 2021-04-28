World

‘Up to 49% of those infected by virus three weeks after jabs are unlikely to pass it on’

Study gives insight into one of Covid-19’s biggest unknowns — the extent to which vaccines prevent transmission

28 April 2021 - 19:49 By Alistair Smout

Covid-19 vaccines deployed in England can cut transmission of the coronavirus in households by up to a half, data from Public Health England (PHE) showed on Wednesday, in addition to the protection the shots offer against symptomatic infection.

The research offers insight into one of the big unknowns regarding Covid-19 vaccinations — the extent to which they prevent transmission of the coronavirus — and could strengthen the case for Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plans to end England’s lockdown in June...

