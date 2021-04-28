News

The girl code breaks out of the loop and into revolution

One woman has an ambitious goal: to teach 10 million girls how to code in 10 years

28 April 2021 - 19:48

For nearly two years Tiisetso Modubu has been writing code in the UK for American Express.

The young Pretoria woman’s success has its roots in the empowerment initiatives of Zandile Mkhwanazi, who does not want to see history repeat itself when it comes to women being left behind in industrial revolutions...

