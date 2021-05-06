US embassy in doghouse after Chinese say advert is ‘blatantly racist’

The post, perceived to liken Chinese students applying for US visas to dogs, has been deleted after huge backlash

The resumption of student visa applications at US missions in China got off to an acrimonious start this week when netizens took exception to an American embassy social media post they interpreted as likening Chinese students to dogs.



Former US president Donald Trump, whose time in office was marked by tense relations in Beijing, had in January last year barred nearly all non-US citizens who were in China from entering the US after the coronavirus outbreak...