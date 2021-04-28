US eases Covid-19 restrictions on Chinese students

The Biden administration on Tuesday said it was easing restrictions on Chinese and other students travelling to the US this autumn, potentially helping colleges whose enrolments declined during the coronavirus pandemic.

The US State Department said it was expanding its national interest exemptions to cover students and academics from around the world from August 1. It made the change for European students in March.

About 372,000 Chinese accounted for 35% of international students in the US in the 2019-20 school year, according to the International Education Exchange (IEE), nearly twice as many as the second-highest, students from India.

Overall enrolments in tertiary education fell 2.5% in autumn 2020, nearly twice the decline reported in autumn 2019, according to the National Student Clearinghouse.

In January 2020, then-president Donald Trump barred nearly all non-US citizens who were in China from entering the US.

“I'm really glad the Biden administration is restoring at least some level of normalcy after the disruption by the pandemic and the horrible policies of Trump,” said Zhang, 23.